WaveDancer Signs Multi-Year Contract with Commercial Customer

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Maverix™ Blockchain platform to provide visibility, transparency, and security; multi-year booking validates the platform’s utility in managing complex supply chains

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer, Inc. ( WAVD) announced today that the Company signed another customer for their Maverix Blockchain platform. The multi-year engagement is expected to exceed $500,000 in new subscription revenue.

The Company’s newest customer has a complex global supply chain and was looking for an enterprise-level system to track and trace their high-value products from end-to-end, while also validating, sharing, and storing all the associated data in a safe and secure manner. WaveDancer’s Maverix platform was chosen due to the robust and unmatched capabilities it provides.

“We are thrilled to be able to assist another customer with their supply chain management needs. Since the completion of our commercial platform this fall, our Sales & Marketing efforts have been steadily gaining momentum,” said Randy Boone, WaveDancer’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“This customer came to us needing a unique capability that matched the complexity of its operating environment. They chose Maverix because our easy-to-use software combines enterprise-level traceability and visibility with the security, immutability and transparency of blockchain – something you just can’t get out of your traditional supply chain ERPs,” Mr. Boone added. “Increasing the amount of quality data throughout the supply chain and then being able to confidently share it is critical to solving some of the supply chain challenges we see today.”

Given the nature of the customer’s business, WaveDancer is not at liberty to name them at this time.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offers industry-first Web3 blockchain-enabled software solutions for supply chain security. We help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges in order to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is tamper-proof and can be trusted by all parties. WaveDancer’s blockchain platform is offered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor inquiries contact:

Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
[email protected]
(212) 836-9626

ti?nf=ODcxODkzMiM1MzI1NzkzIzIwOTQzMDg=
WaveDancer-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.