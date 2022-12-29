Knightscope, Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Securement of Largest Single Contract in Company History

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireKnightscope, Inc. ( KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers Knightscope’s recent securement of the largest single contract in the company’s history alongside two new contracts from cities in New York and Georgia.

“Knightscope continues to deliver on its promise to rapidly grow the Company and help make the United States of America the safest country in the world,” William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of Knightscope, stated in the news release from last week. “Today’s announcement further supports my recent public address where we project tripling our annualized revenue over the next twelve months.”

The newly announced contracts consist of 12 K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs), 2 K1 Blue Light Towers and 2 K1 Call Boxes. A key decision-making factor for the larger client was the K5’s unmatched capabilities that are not part of the current security program. The company will be deploying ASRs as part of an overall “layered” approach to give them unprecedented eye-level views and coverage. The ASRs will deter crime, criminal trespassing and loitering while providing their employees with greater personal safety.

As detailed in the news release, the two cities electing to expand their communication capabilities selected Knightscope K1 Blue Light Emergency Towers and Emergency Call Boxes using cellular and satellite communications with solar power to provide additional safety in remote locations. These newer, more advanced wireless systems will save end users money on both infrastructure and hardware costs, while improving reliability on a modern communication network.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

