TACOMA, Wash, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ( HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced the Board of Directors have appointed Karen Bryant, former Seattle Storm CEO, as the board’s lead independent director, effective immediately.

For 25 years, Bryant has run high-profile organizations, navigating complex internal and external dynamics while driving business growth and operational excellence. She was at the helm of women's professional basketball in the Pacific Northwest for 18 years, serving as General Manager of the Seattle Reign for two years, and served as the Seattle Storm’s Chief Executive from 1999 through 2014. Under her leadership, the Storm won two WNBA Championships, set multiple attendance and revenue records, and established itself as one of the league’s premier franchises. In 2014, Bryant started and led a management consulting firm until one of her clients, Atavus Sports, appointed her CEO in 2016. With Atavus, a sports technology start-up, Bryant worked closely with the Founders and Board of Directors on fundraising and strategic planning. In 2019, Atavus was acquired by a private equity firm in a successful exit. In 2020, Bryant co-founded KB2 Sports, a consulting agency focusing on growing investment in women’s sports and driving sales and operational excellence.

Bryant also serves as a certified Executive Coach to business leaders and entrepreneurs and is well-recognized for leading high-performing teams. Throughout her career, Bryant's recognition includes Seattle Sports Commission Executive of the Year, Sports Business Journal Game Changer, Puget Sound Business Journal Woman of Influence, Greater Seattle Business Association Businessperson of the Year Finalist, and Girl Scouts of Western Washington Woman of Distinction.

“I’m excited about this new opportunity to work closely with Sterling, the management team, and fellow board members as we lead HCDI into the new year and beyond,” stated Bryant.

Bryant was a scholarship athlete at Seattle University and the University of Washington, where she graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. Bryant joined the Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Board of Directors in June 2021.

"We are delighted to have Karen in this new lead position with the board,” said Harbor President and CEO, Sterling Griffin. “Her experience and success running intricate and diverse organizations will be a great asset to the company.”

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home and apartment building, marketing, and sales of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida. As a land developer and builder of apartments, and single-family luxury homes, Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on acquiring land with scenic views to develop and sell residential lots, new home communities, and multi-story apartment properties within a 20 to 60-minute commute of the nation's fastest-growing metro employment corridors. Harbor is leading the real estate industry as the first national land developer and builder accepting payment in the form of cryptocurrency for its listed land, developed lots, residential homes, and apartments.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

