Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), is the new name of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX). The new name, logo and branding elements were introduced to better reflect Safe & Green Holdings position as a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under its current ticker symbol “SGBX”.

“We are thrilled to continue the story of SG Blocks under a new banner that more accurately reflects the evolution of the company throughout the years. We are focused on providing long term sustainable shareholder value and have established, and are continuing to advance, various strategic initiatives to distinguish the various verticals we have built over the years under the Safe & Green Holdings umbrella,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Galvin.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. was founded in 2007 on the principle that our advanced technology could take container construction to the next level. It has since grown and evolved into a modular solutions company that prioritizes sustainability and inventive, state-of-the-art building practices.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com.

