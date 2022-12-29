December 22, 2022-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that, in partnership with the National+Emergency+Number+Association (NENA: The 9-1-1 Association), it will be honoring America’s 9-1-1 professionals during the 2022 SERVPRO First+Responder+Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Dec. 27. The game will be broadcast live nationwide on ESPN.

“We are thrilled to partner with NENA to honor 9-1-1 professionals at this year’s SERVPRO First Responder Bowl,” said Ken Peterman, Comtech’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Whether it’s through Comtech’s technologies and services or our volunteer activities and contributions, we are committed to supporting our first responders in every way possible. As one of this year’s sponsors, we are joining NENA’s #ThankYou911 campaign to raise awareness of our incredibly dedicated, hard-working 9-1-1 professionals and thank all the brave men and women who sacrifice so much in the name of service to their communities.”

Thanks to Comtech and NENA, ESPN’s broadcasts of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl will feature special messages of support for the first first responders in the emergency-response chain who answer more than 240 million calls for help each year. Comtech and NENA are donating hundreds of tickets to 9-1-1 professionals to attend the event, and fans will see #ThankYou911 messages of support and appreciation during the game.

“America’s 9-1-1 professionals are often the unsung heroes of public safety, but that is beginning to change,” said NENA President Laurene Anderson. “While they may not be as visible as field responders, 9-1-1 center personnel endure incredible stress as they help people in crisis, coordinate emergency services, and build the next generation of 9-1-1 networks. We are grateful to Comtech for helping us bring this message to millions of people.”

NENA’s #ThankYou911 campaign raises public awareness of 9-1-1 professionals and generates expressions of support for the crucial public services they provide. Members of the public are invited to learn more, share pictures and stories, and contribute to education and wellness programs at ThankYou911.org or by texting “NENA” to 71777. Fans also can say thanks on Facebook and Twitter (@911NENA911) using the hashtag #ThankYou911.

First played following the 2010 season, the annual bowl game began honoring first responders during the 2014 game. In 2018, the game was officially renamed the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl to show appreciation for first responders.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and clouded native solutions to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and the world, Comtech leverages its global presence, technology leadership and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

About NENA: The 9-1-1 Association

The National Emergency Number Association (NENA) empowers its members and the greater 9-1-1 community to provide the best possible emergency response through standards development, training, thought leadership, outreach, and advocacy. Our vision is a public made safer by 9-1-1 services delivered by highly trained emergency-communications professionals and powered by the latest technologies. Learn more at nena.org.

