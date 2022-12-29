ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has earned 29 No. 1 rankings across 87 grids in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid® Reports, setting a company record for top rankings and expanding its leadership in Enterprise categories.

Overall, the company received 198 awards in the G2 Winter 2023 reports, which also include G2’s Momentum Reports and Index Reports. ZoomInfo’s products secured No. 1 rankings in Buyer+Intent+Data, Sales+Intelligence, Market+Intelligence, Marketing+Account+Intelligence, Account+Data+Management, Lead+Intelligence, Email+Verification, Data Quality, and 21 other categories.

“ZoomInfo continues to expand the number of best-in-class functions inside our innovative platform to help revenue teams go to market,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “We’re especially proud of how our products power enterprise businesses worldwide.”

ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in eight different sections. For the eighth straight quarter, it led all four of the Sales Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, and Lead Intelligence Enterprise grids. Also of note:

In total, ZoomInfo’s products appeared 105 times, spanning 87 grids across 25 unique categories.

ZoomInfo has topped at least 22 different grids for nine consecutive quarters.

ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the Overall and Mid-Market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 20th consecutive quarter, dating back to Spring 2018.

ZoomInfo equaled or improved upon 46 of its 48 top-two rankings from the previous quarter.

ZoomInfo placed No. 1 in its first-ever appearances in the Enterprise grids for Email Verification and Lead Mining.

Chorus by ZoomInfo appeared on 16 grids, including top-two placements in the Overall sections of Conversation Intelligence and Sales Coaching.

The following customer+reviews contributed to ZoomInfo’s category leadership across G2:

“The coverage of data is unmatched. Whether it's account-level information that I'm seeking, or contact-level information, with ZoomInfo SalesOS, I know I'm armed with what I need to conduct a successful call or meeting.” – Account Executive, Enterprise User

“ZoomInfo has the most in-depth sorting and refining abilities when sourcing potential new leads. I feel as though I already know my customers before I make initial contact because ZoomInfo does a great job consolidating all known information. I also appreciate that we can exclude any search results that our organization has already exported.” – Financial Advisor, Mid-Market User

The Winter 2023 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time, based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. ZoomInfo’s high+placement in these categories underscores how best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales+and+marketing+professional%26rsquo%3Bs+workflow.

No. 1 Placements (29)

Buyer Intent Data

Buyer Intent Data: Enterprise

Buyer Intent Data: Mid-Market

Buyer Intent Data: Small Business

Marketing Account Intelligence

Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise

Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market

Market Intelligence

Market Intelligence: Mid-Market

Sales Intelligence: Enterprise

Sales Intelligence: Small Business

Lead Capture

Lead Capture: Enterprise

Lead Capture: Mid-Market

Lead Capture: Small Business

Lead Mining

Lead Mining: Enterprise

Lead Mining: Mid-Market

Lead Mining: Small Business

Lead Intelligence

Lead Intelligence: Enterprise

Lead Intelligence: Mid-Market

Email Verification

Email Verification: Enterprise

Email Verification: Mid-Market

Email Verification: Small Business

Data Quality

Data Quality: Mid-Market

Account Data Management: Enterprise

No. 2 Placements (20)

AI Sales Assistant

AI Sales Assistant: Enterprise

AI Sales Assistant: Mid-Market

AI Sales Assistant: Small Business

Account Data Management

Account Data Management: Mid-Market

Account Data Management: Small Business

Conversation Intelligence

Conversation Intelligence: Enterprise

Conversation Intelligence: Mid-Market

Market Intelligence: Enterprise

Market Intelligence: Small Business

Sales Coaching

Sales Coaching: Mid-Market

Sales Intelligence

Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market

Data Quality: Enterprise

Lead Intelligence: Small Business

Marketing Account Intelligence: Small Business

Visitor Identification: Mid-Market

No. 1 Placements by Quarter

Winter 2023: 29

Fall 2022: 28

Summer 2022: 23

Spring 2022: 25

Winter 2022: 27

Fall 2021: 26

Summer 2021: 27

Spring 2021: 26

Winter 2021: 22

Fall 2020: 19

Summer 2020: 10

Spring 2020: 7

Winter 2020: 8

Fall 2019: 8

Summer 2019: 5

Spring 2019: 5

Winter 2019: 3

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

