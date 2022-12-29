Modivcare Inc., (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. PST. Management will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

A link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be found on Modivcare’s Investor Relations website at Modivcare+Inc.+-+Investor+Overview. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the date of the presentation.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

