PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI ) , an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced it has been ranked 11th on Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023. The 2023 Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies can be found at www.forbes.com.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Forbes for the third consecutive year. Our ranking of #11 this year is up from #57 on the 2022 list. These results are a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the Zynex team and serve as a reminder of the company's commitment to improving patients' lives," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO and founder of Zynex Inc. "Additionally, we are thrilled to be listed as the #1 company in the Healthcare Equipment & Services industry and third in the overall healthcare sector. 2022 was a year of tremendous growth and success for Zynex, and we are proud of the impact we have made in the industry."

The data used to analyze the companies on the list was compiled from FactSet. Forbes screened over 1,000 small cap companies and narrowed the list down to 541 of which had positive sales growth over the past twelve months and a share price of at least $5. The rankings are based on a multitude of factors including earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the trailing twelve months and over the last five years.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com .

Contact: Zynex, Inc. (800) 495-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Gilmartin Group

650 Fifth Ave., Suite 2720

New York, NY 10019

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-ranks-11th-in-forbes-list-of-americas-best-small-companies-2023-301708841.html

SOURCE Zynex