United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced the appointment of two new executive leaders, Christian Gianni as Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and John Gordon as Senior Vice President, Raw Materials & Sustainable Resources. Mr. Gianni and Mr. Gordon report directly to David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, as members of the Company’s executive management team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005632/en/

Christian Gianni (Photo: Business Wire)

These appointments will help accelerate U. S. Steel’s Best for All® strategy and our ability to deliver high-quality, steel solutions to our customers, as the company leverages its competitive advantages in low-cost iron ore in North America, product development, sustainable steel solutions, and best-in-class finishing assets while continuing to leverage mini mill capabilities.

As SVP & CTO, Mr. Gianni will lead efforts to drive innovation and product development, as well as enhance the Company’s manufacturing capability. He and his team will drive innovation with, and for our customers, to bring new, winning products and processes to market.

“As we pursue our Best for All strategy, Christian is uniquely qualified to help position U. S. Steel as an early adopter and innovator as we move toward the future with purpose and with speed,” said David B. Burritt, President and CEO, United States Steel Corporation.

“I am honored to join U. S. Steel at such an important inflection point in their history,” said Christian Gianni. “Putting the customer at the heart of every decision we make is critical to our success, and I am excited to help advance the U. S. Steel transformation with customer-driven, profitable steel solutions and innovation.”

Mr. Gianni comes to U. S. Steel from Deka Research & Development Corporation, where he served as the Executive Leader for Product Development and Manufacturing. Previously, Mr. Gianni spent 11 years at Whirlpool Corporation, where he held roles across engineering, product development, and technology. In 2017, he was promoted to Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Product Development and led a global team that developed new breakthrough technologies and delivered many award-winning products to the market.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Gianni spent 22 years at Fisher & Paykel Appliances, where he advanced through positions of increasing responsibility before being promoted to Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Gianni earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from The University of Auckland, New Zealand.

As SVP, Raw Materials & Sustainable Resources, Mr. Gordon will oversee the Company’s raw material supply chains to leverage our iron ore assets as a unique competitive advantage capable of generating real value. This includes increasing our ability to become vertically integrated with our Mini Mill segment, optimizing our metallics mix and expanding commercial opportunities within the metallics space.

“As we continue to advance our metallics strategy, we have an opportunity to become increasingly self-sufficient,” said Mr. Burritt. “John’s deep background in mining and metallics, combined with his operational experience, will enable us to reshape our approach to raw materials, especially our iron ore operations, at this critical point in our transformation.”

“I am thrilled to become a part of the U. S. Steel team and join a company that is part of the fabric of America,” said Mr. Gordon. “The Company’s mining assets set it apart from its competition, and I am delighted to help unlock their value.”

Before joining U. S. Steel, Mr. Gordon spent four years, from 2018 to 2022, at Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, culminating in his position as Managing Director of the Platinum Group Metals Services division as well as President, Johnson Matthey (USA). Prior to joining Johnson Matthey, Mr. Gordon was Global Head of Mining for Clariant Mining Solutions, a leading provider of flotation chemicals and emulsifiers for explosives to the mining industry.

Previously, Mr. Gordon worked at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc., from 2008 to 2015, where he held various corporate and operational roles focused on major capital projects, cost and process optimization, and overseeing supply chain, plant maintenance and engineering at a major South American copper mine. His career began at Baker Hughes Co., where he worked in progressing operations and commercial positions.

Mr. Gordon holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Duke University and completed his Master of Business Administration at London Business School.

###

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005632/en/