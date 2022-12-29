The Trade Desk Appoints Trish Frohman as Senior Vice President of Business Development, North America

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced the appointment of Trish Frohman as Senior Vice President of Business Development for North America. She will lead all business development activities for the company’s largest region including new client acquisition and expansion. Frohman will report to Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer.

Frohman previously served as VP of Client Development, expanding relationships with some of the company’s most important clients. Prior to joining The Trade Desk, Frohman served as a senior advisor at McKinsey & Company, where she advised the client service teams in the consumer, technology, media, and sports practices. Before joining McKinsey, Trish led the NBCUniversal Sports Advertising Sales Strategy, Sponsorship, and League Relations team as an EVP, representing iconic brands such as the NFL, NHL, Olympics, NASCAR, and PGA. Prior to joining NBCU, Trish held several senior leadership roles, including EVP of Sports Advertising Sales and Marketing and Event Marketing, during nearly 17 years at Turner Broadcasting.

“Trish is a well-respected and trusted industry leader, and has played a key role as The Trade Desk has expanded key brand and agency relationships over the last two years,” said Sims. “Her extensive expertise and experience in the advertising industry, especially in TV, will help the company on its growth trajectory as our clients look to apply data-driven strategies to everything they do.”

“The advertising industry is evolving rapidly, nowhere more so than TV, and I’m thrilled to help our clients pioneer new approaches to data-driven campaigns as part of the great team at The Trade Desk,” said Frohman.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221222005329r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005329/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.