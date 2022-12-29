Wheels One Now Available for Preorder

Wheels, a Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) company, has launched today the preorder site for the Wheels One. Purchasable at helbiz.com%2Fwheelsone, this is the first time any of Wheels’ unique devices has been available for private ownership. The Wheels One features industry leading technology and capabilities and will begin to ship to customers by the end of Q2 2023. The vehicle will cost $1699 + VAT at launch and $100 at pre-order.

"The overwhelming positive response we received after announcing the Wheels One, including interest from a vast selection of global distributors, has given us confidence in the value it will bring to the micro-mobility private ownership industry and the positive impact it will have on our business." said Salvatore Palella, Helbiz CEO.

The new Wheels One device builds upon the success of the original device that revolutionized micro-mobility for communities and businesses. It maintains the convenient, patented and easy-to-use sit-down scooter form factor, but has been upgraded with additional safety and interactive features. These include a more powerful motor that can handle slopes up to six degrees, a Lidar system for detecting traffic from behind, larger brake discs and pads, and a one piece chassis design that is both strong and waterproof. The device also has an expansion port for accessories and built-in theft prevention.

About Wheels

Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that can give riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Wheels is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. Learn more at www.takewheels.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

