TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / SPETZ INC. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed On Freund to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Freund brings extensive knowledge and deep background in service applications to the Spetz leadership group. Mr. Freund is co-founder and CEO at Wilco, a technology company that specializes in empowering software developers to unlock their full potential.

Prior to founding Wilco, Mr. Freund had a diverse work background at WeWork, including as VP Engineering, VP Product and Global Head of Markets at WeWork Labs. Mr. Freund also served as VP of Engineering at Handy Technologies, Inc. ("Handy"), a leader in the service application marketplace in which Spetz operates. At Handy, Mr. Freund built and scaled the platform and the expanded technology team and took the business from a proof of concept to a system that processes over $1 million in weekly services to customers. Handy was subsequently acquired by Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) (formerly, "Angie's List"). Mr. Freund also brings a wide array a of investment experience in venture capital as an investor and advisor in several technology companies including Equity Bee, Workstream, ProveSource, Wi-Charge and Bizzy.io (acquired by SendGrid).

"We are very pleased to have On join the Spetz board," said Yossi Nevo, CEO of Spetz. "On knows our business well, has seen our early success and understands what it takes to scale to much larger results with his past experiences."

"I am excited about the future of Spetz, especially with the recent foray into the USA", Mr. Freund commented. "Spetz has a proven and compelling business model in several countries, providing an excellent value proposition for service providers and customers alike. In addition, its driving technology and the proven marketing strategies make the Spetz service platform highly effective in generating new jobs."

In addition, Chris Carl has resigned from the Spetz's board of directors. The Company would like to thank Chris for his past efforts and contributions and wish him well on his future endeavours. The appointment of Mr. Freund to the board of Spetz is subject to CSE final approval.

Option Grant

In conjunction to the foregoing, the Company issued 2,000,000 share purchase options ("Options") to certain directors of the Company. The Options are exercisable at price of $0.05 for a period of five (5) years form the date of grant, and vest over a period of two (2) years.

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel.

The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider, for any need, anytime, anywhere.

