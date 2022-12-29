Check Point is a Leader for the 23rd time for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls. Check Point Software is the only vendor that has been listed as a Leader for the 23rd time. Gartner® also positioned Check Point furthest towards the right on the Completeness of Vision axis, which we feel is yet another testament to Check Point’s long term vision of prevention and consolidation. We believe these recognitions highlight Check Point’s comprehensive security portfolio that features Check Point Quantum firewall appliances, Firewall-as-a Service, Maestro Hyperscale security, cloud-based centralized management, and cloud native security and this makes Check Point one of the strongest candidates for organizations seeking a security platform solution that protects enterprises against the most sophisticated cyber-attacks.



“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls for the 23rd time. In my opinion this accomplishment validates Check Point’s vision and commitment to providing best-in-class security,” said Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. “Every day we strive to create industry leading security that pre-emptively protects organizations from any cyber-attack. With solutions such as Check Point Quantum, CloudGuard and Harmony, organizations can leverage machine learning, deep learning and automation to prevent the most sophisticated cyber-attacks including supply chain, malware, DNS, phishing and IoT attacks.”

We believe the continuous recognition of Check Point’s network security is driven by:

Advanced threat prevention with AI Deep Learning engines: Check Point’s ThreatCloud provides real-time threat intelligence derived from hundreds of millions of sensors worldwide, over networks, endpoints and mobiles. The intelligence is enriched with artificial intelligence (AI) based engines and data from Check Point Research .Check Point’s Quantum Titan machine learning and deep learning powered AI engines stops 5 times more DNS attacks, as well as 4 times more zero-day phishing vulnerabilities compared to traditional signature-based technologies.

Check Point’s ThreatCloud provides real-time threat intelligence derived from hundreds of millions of sensors worldwide, over networks, endpoints and mobiles. The intelligence is enriched with artificial intelligence (AI) based engines and data from Check Point Research .Check Point’s Quantum Titan machine learning and deep learning powered AI engines stops 5 times more DNS attacks, as well as 4 times more zero-day phishing vulnerabilities compared to traditional signature-based technologies. Comprehensive Data Center and Cloud Security: Check Point Quantum Maestro appliances enable businesses to have greater flexibility to securely move workloads between the data center and the cloud on demand.

Check Point Quantum Maestro appliances enable businesses to have greater flexibility to securely move workloads between the data center and the cloud on demand. Innovative Platform Strategy: Check Point’s vast product portfolio provides protection across cloud, networks, endpoints, mobile and IoT. We believe Check Point is continuously pioneering cyber security innovation with the most advanced AI-based threat intelligence and prevention technologies, unified security management, and cloud security automation. The centralized management suite gives holistic control of security policies across an organization’s network and cloud environments, increasing operational efficiency, lowering complexity, and decreasing costs.



Read more about today’s announcement and receive Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls.

For product specifications or to learn more about functionality, please visit:

www.checkpoint.com/quantum

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (https://www.checkpoint.com/) is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

