SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after the close of the market.

Based on preliminary results, the Company expects to report full-year net sales at the high end of its previously stated guidance range of $83 million to $85 million.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on January 12, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. To access the live call, dial 888-506-0062 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International) and give the participant access code 629139.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or 919-882-2331 (International). The replay access code is 47372.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Parsippany, New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries

Contact:

Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

[email protected] Investor Relations Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Jack Drapacz

(310) 622-8230 John Brownell

(310) 622-8249

[email protected]

