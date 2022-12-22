Standard Motor Products Closes the Year with 214 New Part Numbers

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has introduced 214 new part numbers in its December new number announcement. Included in the release is new coverage for 88 product categories, and 84 part numbers for 2021, 2022, and 2023 model-year vehicles.

SMP_new_coverage_for_88_product_categories_and_84_part_numbers.jpg

SMP is committed to providing replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles through its Standard® and Four Seasons® brands, which is evident in this release. The December release includes a Drive Motor Battery Pack Charging Cord Adaptor for 2023-08 Tesla vehicles, as well as parts for the 2022-21 Ford Mustang Mach-E, 2020-19 Ford SSV Plug-In Hybrid, and 2019-11 Nissan Leaf. Additionally, Four Seasons® has introduced a new line of Battery Cooling Fan Motors with an initial release of 15 part numbers covering 3.4 million import and domestic vehicles. Applications include the 2017-11 Lexus CT200, 2015-04 Toyota Prius, and 2018-13 Ford C-Max. The addition of more than 110 new Sensors, Switches, Actuators and Connectors also expands SMP's powertrain-neutral coverage.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "We're proud to close out the year with the addition of more than 200 new products, bringing our total number of new products to 2,400 for 2022. Standard Motor Products is grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty of our distribution partners and service providers, and we look forward to strengthening these partnerships in the new year."

Standard's Collision Repair program continues to expand with the release of additional Radiator Active Grille Shutter Assemblies, Vehicle Speed Sensors, Tailgate Latch Assemblies, and much more. Additionally, the Standard® ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) program continues to grow, with 13 new Park Assist Cameras added. New coverage includes popular vehicles like the 2020-18 Chevrolet Equinox, 2020-18 Honda Odyssey, 2021-17 Jeep Compass, and 2020-18 Ford F-150.

Standard® has fuel injection covered, adding an array of new products to support its growing offering. Numerous Fuel Feed Lines have been added for Audi, BMW, Buick, and Chevrolet vehicles. Direct Injection High Pressure Fuel Pumps have also been added for 4.7 million Ford, Toyota, and Lexus vehicles. Fuel Injectors for GDI, Diesel, and MFI categories, as well as Fuel Injector Seal Rings and Fuel Injector O-Rings are also included in the release.

Engine Oil Coolers are now available for popular vehicles like the 2021-11 Ford F-150, 2020-15 Nissan Rogue, and more, while new Ignition Coils are available for the 2020-17 RAM ProMaster. Also included in this month's release are multiple new Blower Motor Resistors, Electronic Throttle Bodies and Power Sunroof Motors.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

SMP_Logo.jpg

Standard_Motor_Products_Inc___Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY72861&sd=2022-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-closes-the-year-with-214-new-part-numbers-301709199.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY72861&Transmission_Id=202212221114PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY72861&DateId=20221222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.