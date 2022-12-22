Fannie Mae Announces Replacement Rates for Legacy LIBOR Products

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the replacement indices for the legacy LIBOR loans and securities for which Fannie Mae is responsible for selecting the replacement index. The replacement indices, outlined below, are the benchmark replacements recommended by the Federal Reserve Board and are based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The transition to these replacement indices will occur the day after June 30, 2023, the last date on which the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Benchmark Administration Limited will publish a representative rate for all remaining tenors of USD LIBOR.

This announcement follows the Federal Reserve Board's publication of the final rule pursuant to the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2021. Under that Act, the Federal Reserve Board is the regulator required to select the benchmark replacement for legacy USD LIBOR contracts that are governed by U.S. law.

"Our announcement today represents a key milestone necessary to prepare the mortgage market for the cessation of LIBOR," said Bob Ives, Chief Investment Officer. "It has always been our goal to support an orderly and successful transition from LIBOR in coordination with the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, and other mortgage market participants and we will continue to work toward that goal."

The following table lists the replacement index, as specified in the final rule, for each legacy LIBOR product specified below:

Product

Replacement Index

Single-Family Adjustable-Rate Mortgages (ARMs) and
related mortgage-backed securities

Relevant tenor of CME Term SOFR + applicable Tenor
Spread Adjustment (Transition Tenor Spread Adjustment
during the first year)*

Multifamily ARMs and related mortgage-backed securities

30-day Average SOFR + Tenor Spread Adjustment

Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) securities

30-day Average SOFR + Tenor Spread Adjustment

Single-Family and Multifamily Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (CMOs)

30-day Average SOFR + Tenor Spread Adjustment

Derivatives

Derivatives will generally use the benchmark
replacements identified in the 2020 fallbacks protocol
published by the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association (ISDA)

* All-in spread-adjusted rates will be published or provided by Refinitiv Limited as "USD IBOR Cash Fallbacks" for "Consumer" products.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

favicon.png?sn=PH72779&sd=2022-12-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-announces-replacement-rates-for-legacy-libor-products-301709175.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH72779&Transmission_Id=202212221100PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH72779&DateId=20221222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.