Colgate-Palmolive has been named to the %3Cb%3EDow+Jones+Sustainability+Indices%3C%2Fb%3E for the sixth consecutive year, as well as to %3Cb%3ECDP%26rsquo%3Bs+Climate+Change+and+Water+Security+A+Lists%3C%2Fb%3E for the third year running. These achievements recognize Colgate’s ongoing commitment to sustainability leadership, sustainable business practices and transparency about its sustainability efforts.

Additionally, Colgate achieved one of the highest scores among the companies assessed in the Household & Personal Products industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which serves as the basis for the ESG Scores that power the iconic Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Colgate was also one of few companies to achieve a double “A” on CDP’s prestigious ranking, out of 10,000 companies scored.

Colgate’s sustainability efforts are guided by three key ambitions outlined in its %3Cb%3E2025+Sustainability+%26amp%3B+Social+Impact+Strategy%3C%2Fb%3E – Driving Social Impact, Helping Millions of Homes and Preserving our Environment. For more information, view Colgate’s %3Cb%3E2021+Sustainability+%26amp%3B+Social+Impact+Report%3C%2Fb%3E.

“With the Colgate brand in more homes than any other, Colgate-Palmolive is uniquely positioned to help people live healthier, more sustainable lives,” said Ann Tracy, Colgate’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are deeply committed to innovation and sustainability progress, and another year of recognition by both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and CDP’s A List further establishes Colgate’s leadership as we seek to create planet-friendly products and embed sustainability practices at every level of our business.”

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.colgatepalmolive.com%3C%2Fb%3E. CL-C

