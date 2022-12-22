USANA Kids Eat Delivers Meals and Holiday Spirit to Local Students and Families

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2022

More than 4,100 bags of food delivered to Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time of joy and giving, but it can also be a stressful time for children and families who rely on in-school meals as their main source of food. With schools going on holiday break, USANA Kids Eat led a charity food pack to provide families with meals to help keep them safe and fed through the rest of the year.

USANA_Logo.jpg

In total, more than 4,100 bags – which equates to 164,000 meals – were packed and delivered to 40 schools that span from Ogden to Spanish Fork.

For more information on USANA Kids Eat, please visit usanakidseat.org

"One in seven kids in Utah are at risk of going hungry, and programs like USANA Kids Eat help to fill the gap," says Michelle Benedict, director of USANA Kids Eat. "We host food packs year-round to help feed children in Utah. But with the holiday break from school, we knew we needed to do something extra to help these families. We are extremely grateful to the people and corporations in our local community and the USANA family for stepping up and providing these life-changing meals to families who so desperately need them."

Each bag contains 40 meals packed by community and corporate volunteers—including USANA executives—who packed 359 bags themselves (which equals 14,360 meals) and hand-delivered them to Meadowlark Elementary in West Valley City.

"Fighting food insecurity in our local and global community is a key tenet for USANA, and USANA Kids Eat has done an incredible job to care for Utah children and their families," says Brian Paul, president of the USANA Foundation. "This year has been difficult for everyone, but it has been especially hard for families who have been disproportionally impacted by inflation and other economic hardships. I am extremely proud of the support USANA has given throughout our community."

About USANA Kids Eat

KidsEat! was founded in 2013 to provide backpacks filled with food for youth to a large network of schools and organizations in northern Utah. In 2019, the USANA® Foundation acquired KidsEat! to form USANA Kids Eat. USANA Kids Eat is a nonprofit 501c3 and its mission is to provide secure and safe food sources to at-risk children, raise public awareness surrounding food insecurity, and generate resources and revenue through local campaigns and volunteer opportunities.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

