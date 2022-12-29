PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, received two 2022 New Product Awards from THE Journal. PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom® Curriculum and Instruction was recognized as a platinum winner in the Curriculum/Lesson Planning Platform category, and PowerSchool’s Unified Insights™ MTSS was recognized as a platinum winner in the Social-Emotional Learning Program category.

“We created these, and all of our products, to support educators and help students reach their full potential,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool. “We’re proud to be recognized by THE Journal’s New Product Awards for our work to provide solutions that contribute to the transformation of education.”

Recognition from the 2022 New Product Awards acknowledges the vital roles Unified Classroom® Curriculum and Instruction and Unified Insights™ MTSS play in K-12 education. Unified Classroom® Curriculum and Instruction supports teachers and improves student outcomes with integrated digital curriculum mapping and lesson planning. Unified Insights™ MTSS is a comprehensive K-12 solution that allows educators to identify and track student needs with extensive inputs, conduct and monitor interventions, and review MTSS framework efficacy for continuous improvement.

The New Product Awards recognize leading product and service providers in the education sector. The awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology.

