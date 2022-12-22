Financial Advisor Marcus van der Meulen joins UBS in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Financial Advisor Marcus van der Meulen has joined the firm's Tampa office. Marcus focuses on providing financial planning and investing services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He will report to Gregory Kadet, Managing Director and Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

"Tampa is one of the most affluent and rapidly growing areas in our Greater Florida market, and we're thrilled to have Marcus join our team to serve our expanding client base," said Kadet. "His diverse experience in banking, lending, investing, financial planning and institutional consulting will enrich our team's wealth management expertise and help us deliver the full breadth of UBS to clients in this growing market."

Before joining UBS, van der Meulen built a financial services career over the last decade that has included positions at J.P. Morgan Private Bank as a Private Banker for ultra-high-net-worth clients nationwide, and at Morgan Stanley as a Financial Advisor on an institutional consulting team.

A native of Indianapolis, van der Meulen earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from DePauw University in Indiana and studied politics and international law at The University of Edinburgh in Scotland. Having recently moved to Tampa in October, he enjoys running, paddleboarding, working on his golf game, and spending time with his family and friends.

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products, and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, and provides large-scale and diversified asset management and focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact:
Peter Pupello
[email protected]
813-841-0631

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

