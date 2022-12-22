GIGABYTE Launches Its First Web 3.0 Community with Launch of AFWC NFT Collection

TAIPEI, Dec. 22, 2022

TAIPEI, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, (TWSE: 2376), the world's leading computer brand, unveils the AFWC (AORUS Falcon Warriors Club) NFT collection, a new experience powered by Web3 technology that will offer its holders unique benefits. AFWC will form the core backbone of the next generation AORUS digital community, and we hope to build future collections and collaborations within this same new ecosystem.

AFW is the Web3 team from AORUS. "AORUS Falcon Warriors" is a brand that pushes creativity and innovation through exploring the creative mind. Our mission is to push and break barriers when it comes to creating a new type of digital ecosystem that can serve as the frontier interactive space for our communities.

"We plan to take a phased approach that moves and grows from community feedback, starting with our first NFT collection based on nostalgic pixel art and storytelling," said David Ding, GIGABYTE NA Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Currently, the Phase I NFT airdrop has been finished. The first 222 holders are about to enjoy holding rewards from AFWC 2022 Year-End Celebrations, starting on Dec. 11.

Many people see NFTs as a new form of digital ownership. We believe NFTs have broad potential to create an expanded model of unique experiences, community building, and fan engagement.

This is just the beginning; AFWC is one of the ways we are reinventing the digital community to meet our fans wherever they are - in a physical store, on-the-go, or online. Community members and our partners can connect through unique experiences and come together around the love for new technology.

For more information, please check here:

