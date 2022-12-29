NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Sebastiani Ventures Corp. ("Sebastiani" or the "Company") ( TSXV:SBS.H, Financial), further to its press release issued December 21, 2022, is pleased to announce that EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. ("EvokAI") has completed the non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") conducted in connection with the Company's proposed reverse takeover to acquire EvokAI (the "Acquisition").

Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, EvokAI issued 5,000,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $1.00 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000. Immediately prior to the Acquisition, on satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below), each Subscription Receipt will be automatically exercised, for no further consideration and with no further action on the part of the holder thereof, to acquire 0.210427514 of a unit of EvokAI (each whole unit, an "EvokAI Unit"), with each EvokAI Unit comprising one common share of EvokAI and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of EvokAI. In connection with the closing of the Acquisition, each EvokAI Unit issuable upon exercise of the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged for 4.752230256 of a unit (each whole unit, a "Resulting Issuer Unit") of the issuer resulting from the Acquisition (the "Resulting Issuer"), with each Resulting Issuer Unit comprising one post Share Consolidation (as defined below) common share (a "Resulting Issuer Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Resulting Issuer Warrant") of the Resulting Issuer. Each Resulting Issuer Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $1.25 per share for a period of two years from closing of the Acquisition. For clarity, each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive one Resulting Issuer Unit comprising one Resulting Issuer Share and one-half of one Resulting Issuer Warrant upon completion of the Acquisition.

Union Group Ventures Limited, a private company indirectly controlled by Juan Sartori, that owns 11,495,283 (78.3%) EvokAI common shares, participated in the Financing, acquiring 1,000,000 Subscription Receipts.

On closing of the Financing, the gross proceeds of the Financing were deposited in escrow with Endeavor Trust Corporation as escrow agent, pending satisfaction of certain conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions"), including, amongst others, the satisfaction or waiver of each of the conditions precedent to the Acquisition. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Financing.

All securities issued by the Resulting Issuer in connection with the Financing will be free trading upon completion of the Acquisition.

If the Escrow Release Conditions are not met on or before February 15, 2023, the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled, and holders of Subscription Receipts will be returned a cash amount equal to the issue price of the Subscription Receipts.

Following the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions and the completion of the Acquisition, the Resulting Issuer anticipates it will use the net proceeds of the Financing, principally to fund potential acquisitions, and for general working capital purposes.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including: (i) TSX Venture Exchange acceptance; and (ii) completion of the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one for 2.6628503 (the "Share Consolidation"). Trading of the Company's common shares will remain halted until completion of the proposed Acquisition.

