ROGERS, Ark., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. ( CRMT) has been named to “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity” by Newsweek. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (“Car-Mart”) is one of 1,000 companies in the United States earning the designation. The ranking is a listing of the top companies that employees say really respect and value different kinds of people.

“This recognition is a testament to our company’s commitment to build a diverse and inclusive organization that allows our associates to thrive, and also for us to deliver best-in-class products and services to our customers and communities,” says Jeffrey Williams, Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to be recognized for creating an environment where our associates are respected and valued for their contributions.”

“Our Car-Mart culture fosters diversity and inclusion, and we view diversity as a crucial factor in reflecting the values and cultures of all our associates,” Mr. Williams continues. “We are, after all, a locally operated business and our diversity must represent the communities in which we serve.”

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Groups to review publicly held data, and they conducted interviews and surveys of Human Resource professionals and employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees. Respondents were asked about corporate culture, working environment, diversity and inclusion, and other subjects at both their own companies and companies they are familiar with. The survey yielded more than 350,000 company reviews.

For more information about Newsweek’s list, go to America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company specializes in the sale of quality, pre-owned vehicles, and features flexible used car financing options for customers with bad credit, no credit, repossessions or even past bankruptcy and emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

Contacts: Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 464-9944

