Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced it will host Luminar Day on February 28, 2023 at its headquarters for investors, consumers, customers and suppliers. At the event, Luminar will unveil its long-term product and technology roadmap for existing and new OEM customers. The company also expects to detail its near-term and long-term financial plan among other news and updates, including its full-year 2022 financials.

At Luminar Day, company executives and third-party industry leaders will also discuss Luminar’s vision, execution and accelerating the industry’s shift towards next-generation safety and autonomy with Luminar. The event will feature live product demonstrations, facility tours and technology deep-dives. You can pre-register for the livestream of Luminar Day or join the in-person waitlist at: http%3A%2F%2Fluminarday.splashthat.com%2F.

Additionally, at Luminar’s upcoming CES Press Conference set for 2:00 pm PT on January 4, Luminar will announce the status of its 4 key 2022 company-level milestones. With Luminar now in series production, the company will also reveal a new consumer-facing brand strategy, as well as provide a deeper dive into new Luminar technology to be showcased at CES. Press attending in person can RSVP to [email protected]. Luminar will also live stream the press conference on the Luminar+website.

Investors can receive updates on Luminar Day, CES, and other news by registering for email updates: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.luminartech.com%2Fir-resources%2Femail-alerts.

About Luminar

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

