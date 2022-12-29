Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI) announced that Mark DeVita, CFO, EVP, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday January 11,2023. Heritage-Crystal Clean’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:45 PM EST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the following link,https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham128%2Fhcci%2F2212811 or in the investor relations section of the company's website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.crystal-clean.com%2Finvestor-relations%2F.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal, emergency and spill response, and industrial and field services to vehicle maintenance businesses, manufacturers and other industrial businesses, as well as utilities and governmental entities. Our service programs include parts cleaning, regulated containerized and bulk waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, emergency and spill response, industrial and field services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Through our used oil re-refining program, during fiscal 2021, we recycled approximately 66 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2021 we recycled approximately 3.9 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2021 we recycled 2 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. In addition, we sold 0.5 million gallons of used solvent into the reuse market. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2021 we collected 21 thousand tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2021 we treated approximately 49 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and operates through 105 branch and industrial services locations serving approximately 103,000 customer locations.

