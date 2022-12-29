Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that Nancy L. Gioia will join the company’s board of directors on January 1, 2023.

Ms. Gioia retired from Ford Motor Company in 2014 after more than 33 years of service including executive roles in product development, manufacturing, and strategy and planning. Among her roles at Ford, she served as director of global electrification, leading all aspects of the company’s electrified vehicle technologies and product portfolio. She currently serves on the boards of Lucid Group and Brady Corporation, and her past board roles include Meggitt PLC and Exelon Corporation. Ms. Gioia holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan – Dearborn and a M.S. in manufacturing systems engineering from Stanford University.

“We are delighted that Nancy Gioia is joining our board,” commented William L. George, chairman of the board of directors of Power Integrations. “In addition to her impressive experience as a business leader, her deep knowledge of the automotive industry will be extremely valuable to Power Integrations as the company continues to execute its automotive strategy.”

About Power Integrations

