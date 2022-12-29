Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and deck to shareholders on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted on the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ422.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 456 million Monthly Active Users and 195 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 80 million tracks including 4.7 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005061/en/