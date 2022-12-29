Voya identified by Newsweek as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity"

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is pleased to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity.”

The distinction is yet another example of Voya’s commitment to fostering a work environment where people's differences are understood, valued and intentionally pursued. Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights used publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and 350,000 reviews from a diverse pool of U.S. employees to develop the list. In the end, Voya was among the companies across six main economic sectors that employees said truly respect and value different kinds of people.

“At Voya, diversity is not simply accepted, but celebrated,” said Kevin Silva, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Voya Financial. “We’re proud that this daily effort to respect and value people’s differences has stood out to HR professionals and members of the workforce as a whole.”

More information about America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.voya.com%2Fabout-us%2Four-character%2Fawards-and-recognition.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005535/en/



