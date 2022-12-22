CP Holiday Train program finishes 24th year; raises more than $1.3 million and collects 121,000 pounds of food

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 22, 2022

CALGARY, AB , Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train program has concluded another successful year of raising money, food and awareness for local food banks. More than C$1.3 million was raised and 121,000 pounds of food have been collected for local food banks and food shelves so far this year, with final numbers still being calculated.

The CP Holiday Train has now raised more than $22.4 million and collected 5.15 million pounds of food since its inaugural journey back in 1999.

"We are overjoyed with the support we received from people across the CP network who came together to celebrate the season while braving the elements in support of their community and those in need," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. "We are reminded how important the CP Holiday Train program is for communities and we were thrilled to be back in support of the critical work that local food banks do across Canada and the United States."

After returning to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the CP Holiday Train program drew exceptional crowds and thousands of people to the free concerts in the 168 communities it visited.

CP Holiday Train concerts ran between Nov. 23 and Dec. 19, featuring performances by award-winning and up-and-coming artists, including Aysanabee, Don Amero, Alan Doyle, Lindsay Ell, Brittney Kennel, JoJo Mason, Kelly Prescott, McKenzie Porter, Tenille Townes and Virginia To Vegas.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

About the CP Holiday Train

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train tours Canada and the U.S. in November and December raising money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities. Professional musicians play free half-hour concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CP makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate. Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $22.4 million and 5.15 million pounds of food for community food banks. A full schedule, a list of performers and promotional materials are available on cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

