California American Water has entered into an agreement to acquire West San Martin Water Works potable water distribution system, which serves approximately 309 customer connections in the San Martin community in Santa Clara County.

West San Martin is located approximately 49 miles from California American Water’s Monterey Peninsula operations center in Pacific Grove, California. California American Water serves approximately 40,000 customer connections in the Monterey County communities of Pacific Grove, Monterey, Seaside, Del Rey Oaks, Sand City, Carmel, Pebble Beach and other unincorporated areas of the County.

“When we made the decision to sell we wanted to ensure the operations were handed over to an outfit that could provide the same great level of service our customers have come to expect,” said Brian Ukestad, President of West San Martin Water Works. “We are confident that we have found that company in California American Water.”

“We are looking forward to being West San Martin’s new water provider,” said California American Water President Kevin Tilden. “Our talented team will support customers with robust conservation programs, a 24-hour emergency call center, ratepayer assistance programs as well as many other benefits in the coming years.”

