Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) today announced the closing of the disposition of the Courbevoie property located in the La Defence area of Paris for €27.2 million (CAD $39.4 million), €6.4 million (CAD $9.3 million) above the Q3 2022 €20.8 million (CAD $30.1 million) fair market value. The €17.2 million (CAD $24.9 million) net proceeds from the sale are slated for redeployment into other investment opportunities.

President Stephane Amine commented “Today’s closing marks the achievement of another of the REIT’s 2022 strategic initiatives and frees up capital to deploy next year. We believe 2023 will be a year of transition where capital will be key to secure opportunities. The continued demand for space in office properties in France and Germany still form an enduring foundation for European office real estate investment.”

All amounts have been converted to Canadian dollars (CAD $) using an exchange rate of 1.4485 CAD $ per €.

About Inovalis REIT

Inovalis REIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada. It was founded in 2013 by Inovalis and invests in office properties in primary markets of France, Germany and Spain. It holds 14 assets representing 470 million Euros of AuM. Inovalis REIT acquires (indirectly) real estate properties via CanCorpEurope, authorized Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by the CSSF in Luxemburg, and managed by Inovalis S.A.

About Inovalis Group

Inovalis S.A. is a French Alternative Investment fund manager, authorized by the French Securities and Markets Authority (AMF) under AIFM laws. Inovalis S.A. and its subsidiaries (Advenis S.A., Advenis REIM) invest in and manage Real Estate Investment Trusts such as Inovalis REIT, open ended funds (SCPI) with stable real estate focus such as Eurovalys (for Germany) and Elialys (Southern Europe), Private Thematic Funds raised with Inovalis partners to invest in defined real estate strategies and direct Co-investments on specific assets.

Inovalis Group (www.inovalis.com), founded in 1998 by Inovalis SA, is an established pan European real estate investment player with EUR 7 billion of AuM and with offices in all the world's major financial and economic centers in Paris, Luxembourg, Madrid, Frankfurt, Toronto and Dubai. The group is comprised of 300 professionals, providing Advisory, Fund, Asset and Property Management services in Real Estate as well as Wealth Management services.

