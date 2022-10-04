Immuron Receives FDA Approval for Travelan IND Application

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
Just now
Article's Main Image

Highlights:

  • Immuron receives U.S. Food and Drug administration (FDA) approval for Travelan Investigational New Drug (IND) application
  • IND to evaluate the efficacy of a single dose of Travelan to prevent infectious diarrhea caused by ETEC is now active
  • Plans in place to initiate a Human clinical trial in 60 healthy volunteers in the USA
  • Clinical Trial to examine a dosing regimen for Travelan more suited for use by the US military
  • Infectious diarrhea is the most common illness reported by travelers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to proceed with the clinical evaluation of Travelan. The Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate the efficacy of a single dose of Travelan to prevent infectious diarrhea caused by ETEC is now active.

As a result of this approval the company will proceed with the planned clinical trial in the United States. The safety and protective efficacy of Travelan will be tested utilizing a controlled human infection-model clinical trial design.

Immuron is the sponsor of the IND, and the clinical study will be conducted by the Contract Research Organisation Pharmaron CPC, Inc (ASX announcement October 4, 2022) at its FDA inspected clinical research facility located in Baltimore, Maryland in the USA.

The Phase II clinical trial will evaluate the efficacy of a single dose regimen of Travelan® in a controlled human infection model (CHIM) using the enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) strain H10407. The clinical study aims to enrol up to 60 healthy adult subjects each will be randomly assigned to receive either a once-daily dose of 1200 mg of Travelan® (30 subjects) or placebo (30 subjects). Recruitment is planned to be initiated in 1H 2023 with headline results from the clinical trial expected to be reported by year end 2023.

Infectious diarrhea is the most common illness reported by travelers visiting developing countries and among US troops deployed overseas. The morbidity and associated discomfort stemming from diarrhea decreases daily performance, affects judgment, decreases morale and declines operational readiness. The first line of treatment for infectious diarrhea is the prescription of antibiotics. Unfortunately, in the last decade, several enteric pathogens have an increasing resistance to commonly prescribed antibiotics. In addition, travelers' diarrhea is now recognized by the medical community to result in post-infectious sequelae, including post-infectious Irritable Bowel Syndrome and several post-infectious autoimmune diseases. A preventative treatment that protects against enteric diseases, is a high priority objective for the US Military.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
[email protected]

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

ti?nf=ODcxOTQ2NyM1MzI3MjM4IzIwMjAyOTM=
Immuron-Limited.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.