STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER, Financial) ( FRA:5JL, Financial) New York - December 23, 2022 - Bambuser today announced it has launched "Bambuser Live Shopping Cartridge for B2C Commerce" on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering Salesforce Commerce Cloud customers with new live shopping solutions.

"Bambuser Live Shopping Cartridge for B2C Commerce" was migrated to AppExchange as a part of Salesforce bringing more than 250 new partner applications to the marketplace. Integrated directly with Salesforce, "Bambuser Live Shopping Cartridge for B2C Commerce" is currently available on AppExchange here.

With "Bambuser Live Shopping Cartridge for B2C Commerce", including a revamped One-to-Many Commerce Cloud integration, Bambuser will be able to accelerate the distribution of video commerce among enterprise customers.

Comments on the News

"Through launching Bambuser's live shopping application on Salesforce's AppExchange, Bambuser is enhancing access to live shopping for leading commerce organizations." - Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.



"Bambuser Live Shopping Cartridge for B2C Commerce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by accelerating the distribution of video commerce," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading Live Shopping SaaS company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 300 brands from 56 countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions. Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Tokyo, and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 25 languages and 60% of our senior management is female. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

