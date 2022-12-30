Uxin to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on December 30, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) ( UXIN), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022 before the open of U.S. markets on December 30, 2022.

Uxin’s management team will host a conference call on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including an event passcode, a unique access PIN, dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Conference Call Preregistration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10028038-76e59i.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until January 6, 2023. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S.:+1 855 883 1031
China:+86 400 1209 216
Replay PIN:10028038

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin’s website at http://ir.xin.com/.

About Uxin
Uxin is a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in China. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior before-and-after sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in select regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
Uxin Limited Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Jack Wang
Phone: +86 166-0115-0429
Email: [email protected]

