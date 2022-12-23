ROK Resources Announces $75 Million Credit Facility

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (

TSXV:ROK, Financial)(TSXV:ROK.WT, Financial) is pleased to confirm that in connection with the strategic Southeast Saskatchewan asset acquisition announced on December 19, 2022 (the "Acquisition"), ROK has entered a commitment letter (the "Commitment Letter") with respect to a senior secured loan facility with a Canadian Chartered Bank for an aggregate principal amount of $75 million (the "Senior Loan Facility").

The Senior Loan Facility will be used to fund the Acquisition and pay out existing debt held by Anvil Channel Energy Solutions ("ACES"), which is estimated at $42 million at closing of the Acquisition and carries no pre-payment penalties. The Senior Loan Facility is comprised of: (i) revolving credit facility in the amount of $22.5 million which the interest rate thereof is calculated on a sliding scale based on a debt-to-cash flow ratio and is expected to have an initial interest rate of approximately 8.15% at closing; and (ii) a non-revolving term loan in the amount of $52.5 million, amortized over no less than a two (2) year period, with an interest rate of Canadian Bankers' Acceptance rate plus 6.25%. ROK expects to realize savings of approximately 30% in lower combined interest expenses.

The commitment of Canadian Chartered Bank is subject to the execution of mutually acceptable credit documentation giving effect to the terms provided in the Commitment Letter, and the satisfaction of the other customary conditions to closing, including the satisfaction of all conditions to the completion of the Acquisition.

Post-closing of the Acquisition, currently planned on or before January 24, 2023, ROK plans to provide its 2023 capital budget and guidance.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Bryden Wright, Chief Operating Officer
Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to pursuing the Senior Loan Facility, executing the definitive agreement with respect thereto, the timing and consummation of the Acquisition and the expectations regarding the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733133/ROK-Resources-Announces-75-Million-Credit-Facility

img.ashx?id=733133

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.