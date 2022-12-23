ONLINE POKER FANS IN MICHIGAN AND NEW JERSEY CAN PLAY TOGETHER NOW AT POKERSTARS

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 23, 2022

PokerStars celebrates MI and NJ Shared Liquidity with $150,000 guaranteed on New Year's Day

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars has today announced plans to combine player pools in Michigan and New Jersey on January 1, 2023. Poker fans from both states can expect more choice, more tournaments, more players, and bigger prizes as PokerStars becomes the first online poker operator to announce shared liquidity in these states.

PokerStars_Logo.jpg

"Michigan and New Jersey joining forces is great news for our players in these two states, and poker, more generally, as it promises a better experience and even more value, all with the confidence provided by a trusted, licensed operator," said PokerStars US Managing Director, Severin Rasset. "Our community will experience more breadth and depth of games, more tournaments with bigger prizes to win, amped-up promotions, and more choice. To kick start, we are offering generous guarantees on our debut multi-state tournaments, that will no doubt provide lots of value for those who take to the tables. We worked closely with the regulators of New Jersey and Michigan, and we hope that more will follow this great example."

As well as the benefits that come from bringing together players from Michigan and New Jersey on a shared platform, players can also enjoy the easy-to-use lobby which offers fast withdrawals and same day pay-outs, and the most generous rewards programme in the US poker market with 'PokerStars Rewards', all backed by PokerStars' leading security and gaming integrity.

BIGGER PRIZES | MORE PLAYERS | MORE GAMES

To celebrate the coming together of Michigan and New Jersey tables, and to ring in the New Year, players are invited to kick off the shared action with two special tournaments, with a total of $150,000 guaranteed. On January 1, 2023, on 18:00 ET, PokerStars will have its debut Michigan and New Jersey online tournament with a buy-in of $100, and featuring $100,000 on the line.

This will be followed by a special $50,000 guaranteed tournament with a buy-in of only $10, starting at 18:30 ET, guaranteed to provide massive value for those taking part. Players can register on December 27 for both events.

To find out more visit the PokerStars Blog.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at https://www.PokerStars.net/about/responsible-gaming/

21+. T&Cs apply. Must be located within PA, NJ or MI. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/PA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI) for confidential help.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN73267&sd=2022-12-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-poker-fans-in-michigan-and-new-jersey-can-play-together-now-at-pokerstars-301709535.html

SOURCE PokerStars

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN73267&Transmission_Id=202212230700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN73267&DateId=20221223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.