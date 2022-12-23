Heska to Participate in the 41st J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 23, 2022

LOVELAND, Colo., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, announced that members of Heska's management team will participate in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. A live audio webcast of Mr. Wilson's presentation will be available by visiting Heska J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference Webcast. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Company's website shortly after the event and a replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

Mr. Wilson and members of Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings on January 11th. To request a meeting, please contact J.P. Morgan at [email protected] or Heska Investor Relations at [email protected].

For more information regarding the J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference, visit J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Website.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostics, informatics, and specialty healthcare solutions through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production for third-parties, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

