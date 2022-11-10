O3 Mining Files Technical Report for First Maiden Mineral Resource at Bulldog and Kappa

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022

TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the first maiden mineral resource estimate on its 100% owned Bulldog and Kappa deposits at Alpha. The technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Alpha Property, Québec, Canada" with an effective date of November 10, 2022, has been prepared for O3 Mining by G Mining Services. The technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under O3 Mining's issuer profile.

O3 Mining's news release dated November 10, 2022 (entitled "O3 Mining Delivers First Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Bulldog and Kappa at Alpha") summarizes key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the report. The Corporation is pleased to report there are no material differences between the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the news release dated November 10, 2022, and the content of the technical report filed today.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.

