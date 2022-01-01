Helix Named Best Overall Embedded Platform by Tearsheet

Helix by Q2 (

NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a cloud-native core purpose-built for embedded finance, today announced it has been named a winner of the Tearsheet Embedded Award in the Best Overall Embedded Platform category. This marks the first time Helix has won the Tearsheet Award, recognizing its innovative approach to humanizing embedded finance through personalized banking solutions. The winners of the 2022 Embedded Awards were announced at Tearsheet’s annual The Big Bank Theory Conference.

Tearsheet’s Embedded Awards are the financial industry’s top awards program, recognizing and celebrating the leading products and brands defining embedded finance and turning every app, software, retailer and business into a bank.

Helix engages innovative brands and fintechs – including Acorns, Betterment, Credit Karma, Gusto and more – to develop a fully customizable embedded finance offering. By providing brands and fintechs with accounts, debit cards, payments, data controls and more, Helix equips organizations with the building blocks of human-centric finance.

“This year, the Helix team has focused on our mission to bring human-centric solutions to embedded finance. I’m proud of our accomplishments and grateful to Tearsheet for this exciting recognition,” said Ahon Sarkar, general manager of Helix. “Our goal is to empower fintech and leading consumer brands to deliver exceptional personalized banking experiences – creating a world where the financial products that serve us are as unique as the people that use them.”

Helix serves more than 13 million users nationwide and processes over $20 billion in transactions per year. Helix offers the building blocks of banking – accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, administrative tools and monetization solutions – all in one place, making it easier for innovative companies to embed personalized financial experiences at scale in the context of the applications that people use in their daily lives.

To learn more about Helix, visit helix.Q2.com. For more information about the 2022 Tearsheet Embedded Awards, visit tearsheet.co%2Fannouncement%2Fintroducing-the-2022-winners-of-tearsheets-embedded-banking-awards%2F.

About Helix by Q2

Helix gives innovative fintech and brands the building blocks of banking — accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, admin tools, and monetization solutions — to make it easy to embed personalized financial experiences that easily integrate and scale. For more information on Helix, visit helix.Q2.com.

