XPASS, the cross-brand subscription service from+Xponential+Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, has teamed up with Ice+Shaker for a special Holiday offer. XPASS is giving new members an opportunity to receive a limited edition Ice Shaker bottle autographed by professional football legend and avid CycleBar rider, Rob Gronkowski.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Gronkowskis and Ice Shaker. Quality is our core competency with XPASS, and Ice Shaker meets the expectations that our XPASSers are looking for," said Dan Ali, President of XPASS. “We're excited to be launching this campaign with Rob who uses multiple fitness modalities available on XPASS such as CycleBar and YogaSix. This further represents our focus on bringing quality items backed by incredible people to our members.”

Giving members access to tens of thousands of classes across multiple fitness modalities, XPASS is a first-of-its-kind, cross-brand subscription service from Xponential Fitness, allowing consumers to discover and book classes across more than 2,200 boutique fitness studios in the United States. Xponential’s brands include Club+Pilates, Pure+Barre, CycleBar, Rumble, YogaSix%2C StretchLab, Row+House, AKT, STRIDE+Fitness, and BFT.

“Ice Shaker is a premier insulated bottle geared towards fitness, and we are excited to work with XPASS which gives us access to a premier group of brands in the fitness industry,” said Chris Gronkowski, Owner and Inventor of Ice Shaker. “Ice Shaker's focus is to help people live an active and healthy lifestyle, and this is exactly what XPASS represents. We are excited to team up with XPASS and help people take their fitness to the next level.”

Only 500 bottles will be available for new XPASS members of any subscription. The promotion starts on December 23 at 3PM PST until supplies last. For those that miss the opportunity of the promotion, XPASS Ice Shaker bottles will be available for purchase in the XPASS app, at exclusive discounts, starting February 2023.

You can read more about the terms of the Ice Shaker give away here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xpass.fit%2Ficeshaker-terms. To learn more about XPASS partnerships, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xpass.fit%2Fpartners.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL:

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 14 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training, and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

