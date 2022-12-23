Leading Strength in Safety: GWM TANK to Enter More Markets Globally

BAODING, China, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 23, GWM TANK300 HEV has been awarded the maximum five-star safety rating by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).

ANCAP is one of the world's vehicle safety certification authorities that has the strictest standards. The latest testing standard includes ADULT OCCUPANT PROTECTION, CHILD OCCUPANT PROTECTION, VULNERABLE ROAD USER PROTECTION, and SAFETY ASSIST, posing high requirements for safety in a crash and intelligent safety systems. GWM TANK300 had excellent results in the four tests, with scoring rates of 88%, 89%, 81%, and 85% respectively.

"Normally, perceptions for such boxy 4x4s are more focused on the terrain performance. However, GWM TANK300 is able to offer both performance and safety at the same time thanks to great engineering efforts put into the structure and tech level of this beast." said Parker Shi, head of overseas division of GWM.

Based on the global R&D system of GWM, the TANK brand has established a complete R&D system for vehicle safety according to the requirements of the world's strictest standards such as Global NCAP Five-star Rating and Good Rating of ‎IIHS-HLDI in North America. The R&D system includes tests of 124 conditions covering European and American regulations, projects related to NCAP and new energy to ensure the safety of global users.

The TANK brand, as a high-end luxury off-road brand launched by GWM for the new SUV trend, focuses on vehicle safety and has won the admiration of a great number of users with its off-road strengths and splendid style. The global sales volume has exceeded 200,000 since TANK was established in 2021.

The strong product strength of the GWM TANK platform contributes to the surge of global user recognition. As an intelligent professional off-road global platform, the TANK platform provides a strong powertrain, high reliability, and intelligent off-road capacity. These features offer powerful off-road performance, excellent safety, and comfortable driving experiences to users. Meanwhile, the platform can provide various power forms, including ICE, PHEV, and HEV, meeting the diversified power needs of users.

At present, the GWM TANK brand, based on its platform, has a rich diversity of products such as TANK300, TANK500, TANK700, and TANK800. GWM TANK300 has entered the markets of the Middle East, China, and Australia. GWM TANK500 HEV also made its global debut at the 39th Thailand International Motor Expo 2022.

In the near future, the GWM TANK300 and GWM TANK500 will be available in more countries around the world. The GWM also provides higher value and the five-star safest rating driving experience with GWM POER,HAVAL H6, HAVAL JOLION and other models for global users.

SOURCE GWM

