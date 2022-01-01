Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (“Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Sunlight securities between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fsunl.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) that Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Sunlight you have until February 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

