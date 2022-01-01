SpartanNash Foundation Donates $400,000 to 126 Food Pantries Across the Country

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) continues to support local food pantries across the country. The Company recently raised $313,000 on behalf of the SpartanNash Foundation through in-store fundraising efforts. The SpartanNash Foundation pledged additional funding to make a total donation of $400,000 to help fight food insecurity.

During the fundraisers, store guests and online shoppers were able to make quick, easy donations at checkout or through SpartanNash’s Fast+Lane program. Leadership teams at each SpartanNash-owned grocery store were invited to select a recipient community food pantry, so funds raised through this effort stayed local. The SpartanNash Foundation’s $85,000 donation was distributed among food pantries and food banks surrounding the company’s distribution centers around the U.S.

“SpartanNash is committed to providing access to quality nutrition as part of our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation Adrienne+Chance. “The holidays can put a strain on household budgets, and with inflation, everyone is feeling their grocery bills get a little tighter. That’s why this year, it was especially important for us to team up with community members to help our neighbors.”

According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including nine million children, in the U.S. are food insecure. Feeding+America estimates that for every dollar donated, the organization secures and distributes 10 meals to people facing hunger.

“The commitment from SpartanNash and their loyal customers in the fight to end hunger gets stronger every year,” Great Plains Food Bank Chief Development Officer Marcia Paulson said. “This gift from SpartanNash comes at a crucial time for us and will go a long way in feeding our neighbors in need this holiday season. We cannot thank SpartanNash and their store guests enough for all they do.”

Additionally, as part of SpartanNash%26rsquo%3Bs+recent+Investor+Day, the company donated $25,000 worth of food to Feeding America from its Our Family® private label brand. The donation came from Our Family's community outreach program, Our+Family+Cares.

Since starting this annual fundraiser in 2016, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised more than $2 million to support food pantries. This effort is part of SpartanNash’s commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility. Funds raised during this campaign supplement SpartanNash’s year-round food donations, which also help reduce food waste and fight food insecurity.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

