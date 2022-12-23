NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / CNH Industrial

Throughout November and December CNH Industrial brought together, in the name of solidarity, the employees of its four Brazilian plants as part of our traditional end of year campaign ‘Natal Solidário' (Solidarity at Christmas) in Contagem, Curitiba, Sorocaba and Piracicaba.

Some 2,000 children, young adults, and the elderly, involved in our annual social projects, received gifts from our volunteer employees.

"Solidarity at Christmas, as well as other projects supported throughout the year, demonstrate that we can make a difference and reinforce our commitment to society. This initiative reminds us of the importance of helping others. I am very proud of the committed team we have at CNH Industrial," says Vilmar Fistarol, President Latin America, CNH Industrial.

The ‘Solidarity at Christmas' project brings employees closer to the communities where we operate. It delivers a helping of festive cheer to those who benefit from our social programs, as they witness Santa Claus arrive on a tractor at our plants and deliver gifts at charitable organizations, schools, and technical institutes. Our Company volunteers also see themselves as agents of change, which boosts their sense of purpose within CNH Industrial.

Erika Michalick, Sustainability Manager, Latin America, CNH Industrial, highlights our support for some 50 projects and organizations focused on education, sport, culture, and quality of life. "Solidarity at Christmas means we get closer to the young people and the elderly who are supported by our social partners. It is a pleasure to welcome them to our plants or to visit the organizations that support them. The ‘Solidarity at Christmas' campaign is very important because it celebrates the end of a successful year for our social projects."

For volunteer Laura Stumpf, from our Contagem plant, taking part in ‘Solidarity at Christmas' and so many other community initiatives within CNH Industrial is always very engaging. "These initiatives make me feel that I can positively contribute to making the world a better place, where opportunities are more accessible to everyone, especially children so they can grow up with that glint in their eye."

