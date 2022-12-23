CoTec Appoints John Singleton as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (

TSXV:CTH, Financial) ("CoTec"or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed John Singleton as Chief Operating Officer effective January 2, 2023.

"We are very pleased to welcome John to our team. His extensive experience across multiple commodities and disciplines, ranging technical, commercial, corporate development and business strategy uniquely positions him to contribute to the success of CoTec.," stated Julian Treger, CoTec CEO. "John's appointment further attests to the Company's ability to attract top talent."

John Singleton has over twenty years' experience in the mining industry. He started his career at De Beers Consolidated Mines in South Africa as a Senior Geotechnical Engineer, followed by 13 years at Rio Tinto Plc., serving in several senior leadership positions. Most recently he was Head of Corporate Development at Centamin Plc. His experience includes business development, strategy and capital planning, mergers and acquisitions, assessment of investment opportunities, project development and valuation. He has worked globally across multiple commodities and has led and managed several multi-discipline teams. He is a Fellow of the Royal Geological Society and holds a BSc in Geography and Geology from the University of Bristol and a MSc from Imperial College London.

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. CoTec is a publicly traded mining issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol CTH.V

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, the value of such investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

