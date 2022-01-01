Rent-A-Center Donates $100,000 to the American Red Cross

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) (“Rent-A-Center” or the “Company”), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, is proud to support the American Red Cross with $100,000 in donations towards disaster relief efforts across the country this year.

At Rent-A-Center, our charitable giving efforts are aligned with the desire to help families thrive during times of need. We put our values into action by supporting causes that give families peace of mind as they are recovering from devastation. Rent-A-Center is proud of our long-term partnership with the American Red Cross, and the work they do to help those in the aftermath of disasters.

“Rent-A-Center works each day to provide our customers the essential products they need during times of disaster,” says Anthony Blasquez, EVP of RAC Operations. “It’s important we remember the impact this has not only on our customers, but also the communities we serve. That’s why we want to support our partners and do our part to help them in their mission to serve those in need.”

Because of Rent-A-Center’s continued work with the American Red Cross, RAC was recognized as a Gold Partner in the American Red Cross North Texas Region’s Ready 365 Giving Circle earlier this summer. The Giving Circle consists of corporate partners who help the Red Cross give back to the community and provide hope and help to those who need it most.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.:

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at %40RedCross.

