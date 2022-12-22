MCAPM, LP and Michael Mork Enter Agreement to Acquire Common Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCAPM, LP and Michael Mork (“the Morks”) announced today that they have entered into subscription agreements (the “Subscription Agreements”) with NXT Energy Solutions Inc. TSX: SFD) ("NXT") pursuant to which the Morks have agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 8,750,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of NXT in a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) at a price of CAD$0.195 per Common Share for total consideration of approximately CAD$1.7 million. Closing is expected to occur in January, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions, including conditional listing approval of the TSX. The Morks currently own an aggregate of 6,171,233 Common Shares. On closing of the Private Placement, the Morks will own 14,921,233 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.38% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The head office address of NXT is 302 3320 17th Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta, Canada T3E 0B4. The head office of MCAPM, LP is 132 Mill Street, #204, Healdsburg California, 95448

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which NXT is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under NXT's profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained by contacting Mork Capital Management, LLC at (707) 431-1057.

The Morks are acquiring the Common Shares for investment purposes. The Morks may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of NXT or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares or other securities of NXT that it owns at such time. The Morks currently have no other plans or intentions that relate to or would result in any of the following: the acquisition of additional securities of NXT, or the disposition of securities of NXT; a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving NXT or any of its subsidiaries; a sale or transfer of a material amount of the assets of NXT or any of its subsidiaries; a change in the board of directors or management of NXT, including any plans or intentions to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancy on the board; a material change in the present capitalization or dividend policy of NXT; a material change in NXT’s business or corporate structure; a change in NXT’s charter, bylaws or similar instruments or another action which might impede the acquisition of control of NXT by any person or company; a class of securities of NXT being delisted from, or ceasing to be authorized to be quoted on, a marketplace; but depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of NXT’s securities, NXT’s business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Morks may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at December 22, 2022. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "will" or similar terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the expected closing date of the Private Placement and the Mork’s ownership interest in NXT upon closing of the private placement.

ti?nf=ODcxOTcwOCM1MzI3OTUzIzIwODYyODQ=
NXT-Energy-Solutions-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.