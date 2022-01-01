Walgreens Applauds Lawmakers for passing the INFORM Consumers Act in 2023 Omnibus Spending Package

Today, Walgreens issued the following statement on the passage of the Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces (INFORM) Consumers Act in the U.S. Congressional 2023 omnibus spending package.

“Walgreens is grateful that Congress has included this common-sense measure in the 2023 omnibus spending package, since protecting our patients, customers and team members against retail theft and counterfeit merchandise is one of our top priorities,” said Tracey Brown, president Walgreens Retail and chief customer officer. We particularly want to thank Representatives Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), and Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Dick Durbin (D-IL), for serving as staunch champions for this important legislation.”

The INFORM+Consumers+Act is a bipartisan piece of federal legislation that is critical in helping law enforcement, manufacturers, retailers, and online marketplaces of all sizes work together to protect consumers from bad actors peddling counterfeit and stolen goods. The INFORM Consumers Act increases transparency and accountability by implementing sensible verification and disclosure requirements designed to disrupt the ability to sell illicit goods through online marketplaces. These criminal transactions compete directly with legitimate businesses, retailers, and emerging entrepreneurs. Specifically, online marketplaces will need to verify the identities of high-volume third-party sellers and disclose basic information to shoppers and law enforcement.

In October 2021 when the legislation was first introduced, Walgreens joined dozens of other associations, businesses, manufacturers, and marketplaces supporting the legislation.Once enacted, INFORM is slated to empower every state attorney general to enforce the law’s provisions.

Walgreens is proud to work with states that have already established statewide Organized Retail Crime (ORC) task forces to coordinate efforts between attorneys general, local law enforcement and retail asset protection professionals to build cases and prosecute criminals. Walgreens is encouraging every state to make tackling ORC a priority by funding dedicated task forces to prosecute criminal rings operating in their communities.

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

