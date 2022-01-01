SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Tattooed Chef securities between March 20, 2021 and October 12, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Investors are hereby notified that they have until February 21, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Tattooed Chef continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Tattooed Chef’s financial statements from March 31, 2021, to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating revenue and understating losses; (3) as a result, Tattooed Chef would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the truth emerged, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Tattooed Chef class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Tattooed Chef class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

