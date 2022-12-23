SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BNFT, IMRA, TIG, and FORG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BNFT by Voya Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BNFT shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of BNFT common stock owned. If you own BNFT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bnft

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) in connection with the proposed merger of IMRA with Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. ("Enliven"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IMRA will issue IMRA common stock as merger consideration in exchange for the cancellation of shares of capital stock of Enliven and Enliven will become a wholly owned subsidiary of IMRA. If you own IMRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/imra

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TIG by affiliates of Altaris, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TIG shareholders will receive $6.15 in cash for each share of TIG common stock owned. If you own TIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tig

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of FORG by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FORG shareholders will receive $23.25 in cash for each share of FORG common stock owned. If you own FORG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/forg

